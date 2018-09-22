Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Christian 26, Oak Forest, La. 20
Bayou Aca. 48, Kirk Aca. 0
Belmont 21, Red Bay, Ala. 14
Ben's Ford, La. 34, Benton Academy 8
Biggersville 52, Ashland 0
Biloxi 21, D'Iberville 14
Bogue Chitto 40, St. Patrick 20
Bowling Green, La. 45, Centreville Aca. 28
Brandon 40, Terry 6
Briarfield, La. 60, Prentiss Christian 20
Brookhaven 27, North Pike 14
Byhalia 37, Coldwater 0
Caledonia 44, New Hope 28
Calhoun City 60, Bruce 7
Cathedral 34, Copiah Aca. 7
Central Hinds Aca. 35, Riverfield, La. 20
Central Private, La. 40, Amite School 0
Charleston 44, Eupora 14
Choctaw County 53, Ray Brooks 26
Cleveland Central 28, Callaway 22
Clinton Christian Academy 22, Sylva-Bay Aca. 7
Coahoma AHS 20, West Bolivar 18
Collins 21, Lawrence County 19
Corinth 49, Kossuth 13
Crystal Springs 47, Raymond 0
DeSoto Central 49, Columbus 14
Delta Aca. 36, Kemper Aca. 28
East Marion 42, Salem 0
East Webster 43, J.Z. George 6
Fayette Academy, Tenn. 27, Walnut 0
Forest 23, Leake Central 18
Forrest Co. AHS 63, Hazlehurst 21
Franklinton, La. 21, Tylertown 14
Germantown 59, Vicksburg 27
Greene County 35, Moss Point 24
Grenada 24, Center Hill 3
Gulfport 35, St. Martin 34
Harrison Central 26, Pascagoula 24
Hatley 48, Central Holmes 21
Hattiesburg 40, Gautier 13
Heritage Aca. 35, Magnolia Heights 7
Holmes County Central 14, Neshoba Central 13
Horn Lake 45, South Panola 13
Houston 41, Amory 21
Humphreys Aca. 52, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 14
Independence 61, Strayhorn 15
Indianola Aca. 35, North Delta 7
Itawamba AHS 26, Aberdeen 8
Jackson Prep 47, Presbyterian Christian 0
Jefferson Davis County 43, Franklin Co. 0
Kosciusko 28, Florence 25
Lake 47, Richland 21
Lake Cormorant 20, Lewisburg 0
Laurel 42, South Jones 20
Leake Aca. 43, Canton Aca. 7
Leake County 36, Ethel 13
Leland 14, West Tallahatchie 8
Louisville 21, Greenwood 0
Lumberton 55, Mount Olive 12
Macon Road Baptist, Tenn. 42, Mantachie 20
Madison Central 35, Clinton 20
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 59, St. Stanislaus 14
Magee 63, Lanier 34
Manchester Aca. 50, Calhoun Aca. 22
Marvell Academy, Ark. 60, Hebron Christian 14
Mendenhall 52, Raleigh 43
Murrah 37, Greenville 14
Myrtle 54, Thrasher 22
Nanih Waiya 44, French Camp 14
Natchez 28, Wingfield 7
New Albany 42, East Union 12
Newton County 54, Enterprise Clarke 8
North Forrest 21, Heidelberg 14
North Pontotoc 35, Baldwyn 7
Northwest Rankin 45, Warren Central 28
Noxapater 48, Hamilton 0
O'Bannon 22, Riverside 16
Oak Grove 39, George County 7
Oak Hill Aca. 10, Wayne Aca. 6
Ocean Springs 39, Hancock 29
Okolona 52, Falkner 14
Olive Branch 26, Saltillo 6
Pearl 28, Petal 10
Pearl River Central 33, Long Beach 31
Pelahatchie 42, Morton 14
Philadelphia 32, Choctaw Central 13
Picayune 61, Wayne County 33
Pillow Aca. 36, Carroll Aca. 0
Pisgah 42, Loyd Star 30
Pontotoc 49, Ripley 10
Port Gibson 48, Amite County 16
Prairie View, La. def. Rebul Aca., forfeit
Puckett 23, McLaurin 20
Quitman 34, Bay Springs 27
Resurrection Catholic 49, Sacred Heart 14
Richton 54, Clarkdale 23
Ridgeland 38, Canton 35
River Oaks, La. 27, Deer Creek School 0
Scott Central 32, Sweet Water, Ala. 6
Seminary 42, Purvis 21
Shannon 34, Clarksdale 15
Silliman, La. 46, Brookhaven Aca. 20
Simmons 66, Humphreys 6
Simpson Aca. 36, East Rankin Aca. 7
Smithville 8, H.W. Byers 0
South Delta 38, Coahoma Co. 13
South Pike 52, Sumner, La. 20
South Pontotoc 36, Mooreville 17
St. Aloysius 35, Park Place Christian Academy 6
St. Andrew's 42, Hartfield Academy 21
St. Joseph-Greenville 54, Hillcrest Christian 6
Starkville 63, Provine 12
Starkville Aca. 28, Winston Aca. 2
Stone 56, West Harrison 13
Stringer 53, West Lincoln 7
Sumrall 21, Pass Christian 13
TCPS 48, Potts Camp 18
Tallulah, La. 57, Christian Collegiate 28
Taylorsville 42, Perry Central 0
Tri-County Aca. 17, Newton Co. Aca. 13
Tunica Academy 42, Columbus Christian 3
Tupelo 43, Hernando 31
Union 34, St. Joseph-Madison 17
Union Aca. 58, Porter's Chapel Aca. 28
Washington School 41, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 0
Wesson 27, Mize 0
West Jones 21, Forest Hill 0
West Lauderdale 41, Southeast Lauderdale 0
West Lowndes 40, Vardaman 26
West Marion 46, Columbia Aca. 8
West Monroe, La. 30, Noxubee County 9
West Point 14, Lafayette 13
Wilkinson County 49, Kemper County 0
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 30, Tensas Academy, La. 28
Winona 21, Water Valley 20
Winona Christian 32, Marshall Aca. 14
Yazoo City 18, Amanda Elzy 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holly Springs vs. Tishomingo County, ppd.
Southaven vs. Oxford, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/