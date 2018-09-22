PREP FOOTBALL=

ACE Charter 35, Pataula Charter 12

Alexander 35, New Manchester 12

Allatoona 29, Sprayberry 7

Alpharetta 55, Dunwoody 21

Archer 48, Buford 24

Athens Academy 46, Towns County 8

Atkinson County 56, Lanier County 26

Baldwin 14, Greenbrier 0

Banks County 31, Oglethorpe County 7

Banneker 13, Maynard Jackson 3

Benedictine Military 67, Savannah 0

Berrien 19, Brantley County 6

Bethesda Academy 43, Northside Christian, S.C. 0

Blessed Trinity 45, West Hall 3

Bradwell Institute 34, Long County 0

Bremen 79, Cross Keys 0

Brookstone 48, Greenville 18

Brookwood 49, Berkmar 0

Brunswick 31, New Hampstead 27

Bulloch 42, Augusta Prep 23

Burke County 31, Effingham County 14

Calhoun 49, Ringgold 7

Callaway 49, Temple 0

Carrollton 24, East Paulding 21

Cartersville 21, Cedartown 20

Carver-Atlanta 39, North Springs 34

Carver-Columbus 44, Columbus 28

Cedar Grove 45, Lovett 0

Central-Carrollton 13, LaGrange 10

Charlton County 35, Turner County 7

Chattahoochee County 22, Seminole County 13

Chattooga 34, Gordon Central 7

Clinch County 36, Wilcox County 12

Coffee 53, Chamblee 0

Colquitt County 26, Grayson 14

Commerce 35, Madison County 8

Creekside 21, Tri-Cities 0

Crisp County 23, Bainbridge 0

Dacula 42, Rockdale County 0

Dawson County 36, Lumpkin County 3

Decatur 31, Grady 13

Denmark 61, Chestatee 47

Dodge County 36, Southwest Macon 20

Douglass 48, Therrell 20

Dublin 63, East Laurens 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 61, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 0

Early County 20, Tallassee, Ala. 13

Elbert County 47, Social Circle 7

Emanuel County Institute 55, Jenkins County 36

Emerald, S.C. 27, Lakeside-Evans 20

Fellowship Christian School 21, Mt. Paran Christian 13

Flowery Branch 28, Gainesville 19

Forsyth Central 64, Clarkston 0

Gatewood 42, Westwood 6

George Walton 46, Lakeview Academy 15

Greater Atlanta Christian 51, East Hall 20

Greene County 27, Georgia Military 7

Griffin 39, Whitewater 18

Hapeville 63, McNair 0

Hardaway 23, Americus Sumter 20

Harris County 49, Northside-Columbus 31

Harrison 38, Dalton 17

Hart County 30, Jackson County 13

Hawkinsville 35, Crawford County 16

Heard County 28, Spencer 12

Heathwood Hall, S.C. 43, Augusta Christian 0

Hebron Christian Academy 49, Athens Christian 10

Hephzibah 27, Glenn Hills 8

Heritage School 15, Southland 14

Hillgrove 36, South Forsyth 14

Hiram 35, Woodland Cartersville 15

Irwin County 54, Telfair County 0

Islands 57, Groves 6

Jefferson 70, East Jackson 0

Jenkins 21, Windsor Forest 16

John Milledge 14, Westfield 10

Johns Creek 65, Northview 20

Kennesaw Mountain 45, Lassiter 28

LaFayette 28, Southeast Whitfield 21

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42, Haralson County 26

Lamar County 35, Jordan 6

Lanier 30, Lambert 16

Liberty County 21, Richmond Hill 12

Lovejoy 34, Morrow 27

Lowndes 71, Valdosta 35

Macon County 39, Taylor County 6

Marion County 40, Manchester 21

Marist 41, White County 6

McCallie, Tenn. 31, West Forsyth 14

McEachern 53, East Coweta 10

Meadowcreek 54, Lakeside-DeKalb 14

Memorial Day 46, Edmund Burke 7

Mill Creek 33, Duluth 6

Model 14, Armuchee 7

Monroe 20, Dougherty 15

Mount Vernon 55, Landmark Christian 0

Mount de Sales 21, Stratford 20

Mountain View 26, Peachtree Ridge 3

Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, King's Ridge 17

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Darlington 17

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 20, Forest Park 14

Norcross 52, Central Gwinnett 19

North Atlanta 23, Cambridge 14

North Cobb 15, Pebblebrook 10

North Cobb Christian 19, Bowdon 14

North Gwinnett 41, Discovery 6

North Hall 60, Cherokee Bluff 6

North Murray 23, Adairsville 20

North Oconee 34, Walnut Grove 19

North Paulding 45, Campbell 0

Northeast-Macon 27, Bleckley County 21

Oconee County 27, Winder-Barrow 0

Pace Academy 35, Redan 14

Pacelli Catholic 37, Central-Talbotton 8

Parkview 37, Milton 35

Peach County 49, Kendrick 0

Pelham 63, Miller County 20

Pepperell 38, Coosa 14

Pickens 55, Gilmer 6

Pierce County 42, South Effingham 0

Pinecrest 37, Walker 30

Pinewood Christian 38, Bethlehem Christian Academy 13

Pope 42, Chattahoochee 35

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Riverside Military Academy 6

Rabun County 45, Monticello 16

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 56, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 6

Ridgeland 53, Heritage-Catoosa 21

Riverwood 57, Lithia Springs 8

Rockmart 48, Dade County 0

Rome 49, Cass 14

Schley County 23, Dooly County 6

Screven County 34, Laney 12

Shiloh 26, Lithonia 14

Sonoraville 61, Murray County 18

South Atlanta 40, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

South Cobb 40, Osborne 0

South Gwinnett 19, Heritage-Conyers 13, OT

South Paulding 35, Northgate 30

Southeast Bulloch 42, Beach 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 44, Piedmont 7

St. Pius X 45, Loganville 21

Starr's Mill 38, Jonesboro 6

Stephens County 26, Cedar Shoals 19

Stockbridge 42, Columbia 0

Strong Rock Christian 49, Our Lady of Mercy 12

Tattnall Square 55, Twiggs County 7

Terrell County 22, Calhoun County 12

Thomas County Central 23, Brooks County 14

Thomas Jefferson 35, Covenant 6

Thomasville 49, Cook 20

Tiftarea 49, Loganville Christian 14

Toombs County 20, Metter 17

Trion 40, Gordon Lee 34

Troup County 56, Chapel Hill 24

Tucker 42, Drew 12

Union County 55, Putnam County 0

Veterans 31, Perry 24

Vidalia 54, Bryan County 8

Villa Rica 28, Paulding County 3

Walton 45, Newnan 21

Ware County 26, Glynn Academy 6

Warner Robins 39, Northside-Warner Robins 34

Warren County 28, Lincoln County 21

Washington-Wilkes 13, Hancock Central 6

Wayne County 38, Appling County 7

Wesleyan 24, Holy Innocents' 16

West Laurens 22, Statesboro 6

Westlake 26, Newton 23

Westminster 35, Towers 14

Westside-Augusta 38, T.W. Josey 32

Westside-Macon 46, Rutland 7

Wheeler 37, Roswell 36

Whitefield Academy 34, St. Francis 6

Woodstock 38, North Forsyth 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/