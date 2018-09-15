Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen 12, Dibble 6
Altus 62, Elk City 14
Alva 27, Fairview 26
Ardmore 42, McAlester 7
B.B. Comer, Ala. 40, Glencoe 7
Berryhill 26, Cushing 14
Bethany 38, Kingfisher 35
Bethel 59, Little Axe 34
Bishop Kelley 45, Memorial 13
Bixby 64, Putnam City 0
Blanchard 48, Newcastle 14
Bluejacket 58, South Coffeyville 6
Booker, Texas 43, Beaver 0
Bowlegs 48, Eagle Point Christian 0
Bristow 35, Mannford 7
Buffalo 48, Turpin 8
Caddo 39, Thackerville 0
Caney Valley 55, Liberty 0
Carl Albert 47, Shawnee 7
Cashion 41, Crescent 6
Catoosa 48, Coweta 20
Central High 44, Temple 18
Central Sallisaw 41, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Chandler 33, Mount St. Mary 0
Checotah 36, Eufaula 8
Christian Heritage Academy 34, OKC Northeast 0
Claremore 23, Tulsa Edison 21
Clinton 31, MacArthur 12
Coalgate 38, Antlers 32, OT
Colcord 40, Porter Consolidated 0
Collinsville 28, Ponca City 0
Covington-Douglas 56, Olive 8
Coyle 48, Garber 0
Crooked Oak 34, Wellston 14
Crossings Christian School 45, Watonga 6
Cyril 52, Bray-Doyle 6
Davenport 80, Alex 58
Deer Creek 34, Edmond Memorial 13
Del City 33, Bartlesville 7
Depew 64, Summit Christian 14
Destiny Christian 65, Wright Christian 16
Dewar 58, Wetumka 50
Duncan 17, Ada 3
Dustin 72, Immanuel Lutheran 40
Edmond Santa Fe 49, Norman North 13, OT
El Reno 53, Chickasha 26
Frederick 46, Velma-Alma 8
Frontenac, Kan. 26, Commerce 0
Gans 64, Webbers Falls 16
Gore 35, Pocola 14
Greenwood, Ark. 49, Sand Springs 13
Hartshorne 50, Henryetta 13
Heritage Hall 36, Davis 7
Hilldale 23, Oologah 19
Hobart 21, Hennessey 14
Holdenville 38, Atoka 13
Hominy 52, Barnsdall 34
Hooker 44, Clayton 0
Hooker 44, Clayton, N.M. 0
Hulbert 48, Ketchum 6
Idabel 54, Valliant 46
Inola 43, Wyandotte 0
Jay 27, Gravette, Ark. 3
John Marshall 66, Douglass 18
Kansas 32, Westville 14
Kellyville 35, Morris 0
Keota 52, Canadian 26
Laverne 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 14
Lawton 42, Eisenhower 13
Life Christian 38, Wilson-Henryetta 8
Locust Grove 42, Sequoyah Tahlequah 7
Madill 26, Dickson 25
Mangum 28, Apache 22
Marlow 14, Washington 3
McGuinness 31, Enid 7
McLain/TSST 34, Tulsa Rogers 7
Medford 48, Ringwood 0
Metro Christian 37, Holland Hall 14
Midway 54, Arkoma 8
Millwood 38, Cascia Hall 7
Minco 42, Oklahoma Christian Academy 20
Moore 14, Norman 7, OT
Morrison 30, Pawhuska 6
Muskogee 34, Putnam West 29
Mustang 21, Westmoore 14
Noble 47, Piedmont 7
OKC U.S. Grant 40, OKC Southeast 27
Okeene 26, Hinton 6
Okemah 60, Hugo 36
Panama 32, Hackett, Ark. 24
Pawnee 40, Newkirk 13
Perkins-Tryon 47, McLoud 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Prague 22, Luther 8
Prue 40, Claremore Christian 28
Pryor 40, Grove 39
Purcell 18, Lexington 13
Quapaw 46, Chelsea 20
Quinton 44, Porum 14
Rejoice Christian School 61, Haskell 28
Ringling 52, Marietta 6
Roland 19, Keys (Park Hill) 14
Rush Springs 46, OKC Patriots 0
Ryan 30, Maysville 14
Salina 28, Afton 20
Sapulpa 49, Tulsa East Central 12
Sayre 21, Mooreland 6
Seiling 58, Waukomis 18
Seminole 67, Wewoka 14
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 28, Beggs 21
Snyder 34, Tipton 24
Southwest Covenant 55, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 6
Sperry 16, Kingston 14
Spiro 44, Heavener 6
Star Spencer 13, Oklahoma Centennial 8
Stigler 48, Muldrow 7
Stillwater 49, Southmoore 15
Stratford 27, Wayne 14
Stratford 51, Guymon 0
Stratford, Texas 51, Guymon 0
Strother 54, Sasakwa 0
Tahlequah 48, Sallisaw 14
Tecumseh 59, Bridge Creek 7
Texhoma 48, Hollis 12
Thomas Fay Custer 40, Cordell 6
Tishomingo 30, Healdton 7
Tonkawa 59, Drumright 0
Tyrone 86, St. John's Military, Kan. 6
Union Christian, Ark. 72, Cross Christian Academy 20
Verdigris 55, Nowata 8
Vian 48, Okmulgee 0
Vinita 50, Dewey 7
Wagoner 30, Fort Gibson 14
Walters 47, Comanche 14
Watts 44, Cave Springs 22
Waurika 64, Carnegie 14
Waynoka 50, Geary 0
Weatherford 35, Woodward 7
Wilburton 48, Savanna 6
Wilson 56, Fox 28
Woodland 48, Langston Hughes Academy for Arts and Tech 40
Yale 30, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Welch vs. Foyil, ccd.