Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amanda Elzy 12, Palmer 6
Biggersville 21, TCPS 18
Bogue Chitto 44, Mount Olive 26
Booneville 23, Saltillo 8
Bowling Green, La. 19, Wayne Aca. 0
Brandon 34, Tupelo 6
Brookhaven 33, McComb 3
Calhoun Aca. 42, Hebron Christian 12
Calhoun City 28, West Bolivar 0
Callaway 33, Hazlehurst 18
Canton 35, Leake Central 7
Carroll Aca. 25, Newton Co. Aca. 6
Cathedral 40, Amite School 30
Central Holmes 34, Benton Academy 8
Central Private, La. 33, Porter's Chapel Aca. 6
Centreville Aca. 40, Ben's Ford, La. 0
Charleston 22, Senatobia 9
Choctaw County 20, Caledonia 6
Christian Collegiate 40, Franklin Academy 6
Clarkdale 28, Enterprise Lincoln 22
Cleveland Central def. Rosa Fort, forfeit
Clinton 42, Germantown 14
Clinton Christian Academy 24, Park Place Christian Academy 14
Coffeeville 22, Mantachie 18
Collins 33, Magee 25
Columbia 35, Perry Central 0
Columbia Aca. 34, Parklane Aca. 28
Copiah Aca. 29, River Oaks, La. 21
Corinth 21, Center Hill 12
DeSoto, Ark. 44, Delta Aca. 16
Deer Creek School 30, Columbus Christian 0
East Central 35, Jefferson Davis County 27
Eupora 41, West Tallahatchie 14
Falkner 44, Potts Camp 36
French Camp 34, Vardaman 6
Greene County 7, Quitman 0
Greenwood 46, Greenville 23
Grenada 45, Kosciusko 13
Gulfport 37, Picayune 35
Hatley 42, Alcorn Central 16
Hattiesburg 51, Oak Grove 19
Holly Springs 42, Strayhorn 0
Houston 34, Itawamba AHS 28
Humphreys Aca. 70, Delta Streets 18
Independence 35, Byhalia 24
Indianola Aca. 34, Winston Aca. 0
Jackson Aca. 31, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Jackson Prep 41, Pillow Aca. 0
Jefferson County 32, South Delta 14
Kossuth 53, Tishomingo County 21
Lake 21, Pisgah 17
Lake Cormorant 27, DeSoto Central 21
Lamar School 42, Heritage Aca. 41
Lawrence County 20, Bay 7
Leake Aca. 44, East Rankin Aca. 7
Leake County 40, West Lowndes 38
Lee Academy, Ark. 21, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 6
Long Beach 38, Vancleave 35
Louisville 55, Ripley 7
Lumberton 33, Franklin Co. 24
Madison Central 35, Pearl 12
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 50, Hartfield Academy 0
Magnolia Heights 27, Northpoint Christian 7
Manchester Aca. 56, Kemper Aca. 20
Marshall Aca. 34, Kirk Aca. 14
McLaurin 26, Richland 14
Meridian 26, Noxubee County 23
Mooreville 36, East Union 14
Morton 28, Raymond 3
Myrtle 55, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0
Nanih Waiya 46, Hamilton 0
Neshoba Central 14, West Lauderdale 13, OT
Nettleton 30, Baldwyn 2
Neville, La. 27, Warren Central 10
New Albany 42, Amory 28
Newton 28, Choctaw Central 25
North Delta 27, Coldwater 0
North Forrest 49, Sacred Heart 13
North Panola 34, Gentry 0
North Pontotoc 29, South Pontotoc 14
Noxapater 22, McAdams 0
O'Bannon 22, Ruleville 14
Ocean Springs 13, George County 12, OT
Okolona 46, H.W. Byers 0
Olive Branch 42, Kirby, Tenn. 21
Oxford 29, Lafayette 27
Pascagoula 25, Gautier 22
Pelahatchie 56, West Lincoln 0
Petal 27, Laurel 0
Philadelphia 36, Kemper County 6
Pontotoc 48, Aberdeen 8
Pope John Paul II, La. 17, St. Patrick 6
Poplarville 43, Stone 14
Prentiss Christian 65, Rebul Aca. 34
Provine 19, Lanier 6
Puckett 46, Salem 24
Ray Brooks 24, Shaw 16, OT
Resurrection Catholic 14, Forrest Co. AHS 0
Richton 42, East Marion 28
Ridgeland 51, Forest Hill 8
Scott Central 35, Florence 20
Sebastopol 42, Ethel 12
Shannon 26, New Hope 7
Simmons 64, Leland 0
Simpson Aca. 20, Presbyterian Christian 7
Smithville 34, Thrasher 6
South Jones 28, Northeast Jones 21
South Panola 19, Clarksdale 14
South Pike 62, Amite County 0
Southeast Lauderdale 34, Newton County 28
Spanish Fort, Ala. 42, Moss Point 7
St. Joseph-Greenville 26, Bayou Aca. 7
St. Joseph-Madison 17, St. Andrew's 10
St. Martin 22, St. Stanislaus 7
Starkville 72, Columbus 6
Starkville Aca. 51, East Webster 0
Stringer 46, Mize 7
Sumrall 40, Enterprise Clarke 7
Sylva-Bay Aca. 40, Brookhaven Aca. 7
Taylorsville 33, Seminary 20
Terry 34, Port Gibson 0
Tylertown 22, North Pike 13
Union 30, J.Z. George 12
Union Aca. 36, Claiborne, La. 16
Velma Jackson 34, Yazoo County 0
Walnut 44, Middleton, Tenn. 14
Washington School 28, St. Aloysius 17
Water Valley 42, Bruce 0
Wesson 40, Loyd Star 20
West Harrison 21, Pass Christian 0
West Jones 35, Bay Springs 13
West Marion 14, Raleigh 8
White Station, Tenn. 31, Hernando 28
Wilkinson County 30, Heidelberg 0
Winona 41, Forest 21
Winona Christian 36, Oak Hill Aca. 10
Yazoo City 36, Crystal Springs 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Florida, Fla. vs. D'Iberville, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/