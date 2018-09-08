PREP FOOTBALL=

Adna 34, Wahkiakum 0

Auburn Riverside 34, Auburn 32

Bainbridge 28, Olympic 21

Ballard 34, Mariner 8

Bellevue 50, Newport-Bellevue 0

Blaine 27, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 23

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 28, Riverside 8

Bridgeport def. Inchelium, forfeit

Camas 52, Hazen 0

Capital 29, W. F. West 9

Carl Junction, Mo. 14, Republic 10

Cascade (Leavenworth) 28, Ephrata 14

Cashmere 32, Sultan 12

Central Kitsap 30, Lakes 23

Charles Wright Academy 7, Seton Catholic 6

Chewelah 14, Liberty (Spangle) 12

Clarkston 26, Grangeville, Idaho 7

Clover Park 27, Highline 7

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 47, Mead 34

Colfax 21, Freeman 14

College Place 45, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Colton 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6

Columbia (White Salmon) 40, Ilwaco 0

Coupeville 13, Vashon Island 0

Curtis 33, Gig Harbor 21

Darrington 42, Seattle Lutheran 0

DeSales 34, Dayton-Waitsburg 8

Deer Park 27, St. Maries, Idaho 6

East Valley (Yakima) 38, Naches Valley 3

Eastlake 38, Lake Washington 10

Eastmont 35, Pasco 7

Eatonville 49, Evergreen (Seattle) 6

Eisenhower 14, Federal Way 7

Elma 41, Rochester 12

Entiat 60, Selkirk 28

Enumclaw 49, Auburn Mountainview 0

Everett 25, Lynnwood 7

Evergreen (Vancouver) 47, Centralia 22

Ferris 31, Lake City, Idaho 22

Fife 21, Washington 20

Franklin Pierce 55, Lindbergh 10

Friday Harbor 6, Bellevue Christian 0

Garfield-Palouse 30, Sunnyside Christian 20

Glacier Peak 36, Snohomish 28

Goldendale 40, White Swan 14

Graham-Kapowsin 28, Bellarmine Prep 21

Grandview 46, River View 21

Hanford 41, Walla Walla 6

Heritage 38, Hudson's Bay 28

Hermiston, Ore. 27, Richland 21

Hoquiam 28, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 7

Inglemoor 21, Roosevelt 14

Ingraham 32, Mountlake Terrace 14

Interlake 27, Sammamish 22

Kalama 20, Napavine 13

Kamiakin 41, Southridge 0

Kelso 48, R.A. Long 6

Kentlake 7, Tahoma 3

Kentridge 43, Nathan Hale 7

King's Way Christian School 35, Tenino 12

LaConner 38, Lummi 14

Lake Stevens 38, Lincoln 21

Lakeland, Idaho 27, East Valley (Spokane) 7

Lakeside (Seattle) 46, King's 0

Lewis and Clark 34, Davis 8

Lewiston, Idaho 26, Wenatchee 10

Liberty 50, Cedarcrest 3

Liberty Bell 32, Kettle Falls 26

Life Christian Academy 20, Toutle Lake 6

LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 14, Burlington-Edison 0

Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 76, Oakville 6

Lynden 30, Ferndale 6

Lynden Christian 35, Anacortes 0

Marysville-Getchell 16, Stanwood 0

McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 38, Asotin 0

Mercer Island 13, Issaquah 0

Montesano 51, Shelton 6

Morton/White Pass 28, Raymond 21

Mount Si 54, Kentwood 10

Mount Vernon 35, Sedro-Woolley 29, OT

Mountain View 54, Juanita 7

Mt. Spokane 41, Moses Lake 16

Naselle 72, Rainier Christian 12

Neah Bay 40, Taholah 20

Newport 40, Priest River, Idaho 8

Nooksack Valley 50, Granite Falls 6

North Creek 46, West Seattle 16

North Kitsap 56, Kamiak 0

North Thurston 21, Port Angeles 7

Northport 100, Tekoa/Rosalia 90

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

O'Dea 26, Bethel 21

Oak Harbor 28, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Ocosta 50, Chief Leschi 8

Odessa-Harrington 80, Cusick 0

Okanogan 27, Medical Lake 7

Omak 35, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 33

Onalaska 74, Mossyrock 0

Peninsula 32, Skyline 20

Pomeroy 2, Touchet 0

Prairie 28, Washougal 21

Prosser 21, West Valley (Yakima) 14

Pullman 45, North Central 14

Puyallup 52, Emerald Ridge 21

Quincy 32, Brewster 20

Rainier 12, Toledo 7

Reardan 58, Davenport 14

Republic 8, Pateros 0

Ridgefield 42, Fort Vancouver 0

Royal 56, Othello 0

Seattle Prep 34, Redmond 6

Sequim 20, Forks 16

Shorecrest 35, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Shorewood 38, Meadowdale 7

Skyview 34, Columbia River 6

South Bend 32, Winlock 14

South Whidbey 49, Chimacum 6

Spanaway Lake 45, Decatur 7

Squalicum 42, Arlington 21

Steilacoom 44, Orting 14

Stevenson 34, Corbett, Ore. 0

Sumner 45, Olympia 0

Sunnyside 28, Cleveland 0

Timberline 28, Bonney Lake 21

Todd Beamer 55, Thomas Jefferson 0

Toppenish 42, Kiona-Benton 6

Tumwater 17, Yelm 14

Union 34, El Cerrito, Calif. 29

University 43, Post Falls, Idaho 37

Wahluke 3, Granger 0

Wapato 18, Highland 15

Warden 42, Chelan 40

West Valley (Spokane) 16, Shadle Park 14

White River 46, Renton 0

Wilbur-Creston 38, Springdale 7

Wilson 41, Bremerton 6

Woodland 40, La Center 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ellensburg vs. Zillah, ccd.

Kittitas vs. Tri-Cities Prep, ccd.

Selah vs. La Salle, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/