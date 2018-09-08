Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 24, N. Can. Hoover 17
Akr. Ellet 40, Mogadore Field 7
Akr. Hoban 47, Huber Hts. Wayne 28
Akr. SVSM 55, Cle. Benedictine 21
Akr. Springfield 41, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12
Alliance 26, Wintersville Indian Creek 13
Amanda-Clearcreek 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 20
Amherst Steele 38, N. Ridgeville 9
Anna 42, New Bremen 7
Ansonia 38, Arcanum 0
Antwerp 14, Paulding 7
Arcadia 60, N. Baltimore 39
Archbold 23, Millbury Lake 14
Arlington 36, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22
Ashland Mapleton 21, Rittman 11
Ashtabula St. John 19, Fairport Harbor Harding 14
Athens 26, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 16
Attica Seneca E. 30, Bloomdale Elmwood 6
Atwater Waterloo 14, Bowerston Conotton Valley 10
Aurora 21, Twinsburg 7
Avon Lake 31, Avon 28
Bainbridge Paint Valley 21, Wellston 0
Barberton 55, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Barnesville 16, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14
Bay Village Bay 28, Fairview 14
Beachwood 35, Warrensville Hts. 6
Beallsville 67, Hundred, W.Va. 6
Beavercreek 57, Fairborn 19
Bellbrook 26, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Bellefontaine 49, Urbana 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Bellville Clear Fork 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10
Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna SE 19
Belpre 36, Corning Miller 19
Berea-Midpark 50, Lakewood 12
Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 22, Waterford 20
Bloom-Carroll 51, Hebron Lakewood 21
Bowling Green 45, Tontogany Otsego 14
Brookfield 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 17
Brooklyn 46, Cle. Lincoln W. 14
Brookville 47, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Bryan 21, Sherwood Fairview 20
Bucyrus Wynford 31, Harrod Allen E. 13
Caldwell 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19
Can. Glenoak 47, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 12
Can. McKinley 30, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 7
Canal Winchester 14, Ashville Teays Valley 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52, Cols. Mifflin 14
Canfield 35, Chardon 13
Canfield S. Range 48, Columbiana Crestview 21
Carey 24, Ashland Crestview 7
Carrollton 41, Cambridge 7
Casstown Miami E. 38, New Paris National Trail 3
Celina 56, Elida 36
Centerburg 27, Johnstown Northridge 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Chardon NDCL 42, Lorne Park, Ontario 0
Chillicothe 27, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6
Chillicothe Huntington 30, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 39, Greenfield McClain 21
Cin. Anderson 35, Harrison 3
Cin. Colerain 47, Cin. Princeton 19
Cin. Country Day 27, Cin. Hillcrest 12
Cin. Deer Park 31, Hamilton New Miami 0
Cin. Elder 21, Clarkson North, Ontario 13
Cin. Finneytown 33, Franklin Middletown Christian 8
Cin. La Salle 13, Lutheran North, Mo. 12
Cin. Madeira 28, Cin. Woodward 13
Cin. Mariemont 34, Cin. Shroder 0
Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Day. Dunbar 6
Cin. NW 20, Cin. Withrow 14
Cin. Purcell Marian 35, Bethel-Tate 0
Cin. St. Xavier 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Cin. Sycamore 8, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Cin. Western Hills 42, Cin. N. College Hill 8
Cin. Winton Woods 52, Cols. Upper Arlington 45
Cin. Wyoming 33, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 10
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 21, Middletown Fenwick 18
Clayton Northmont 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Cle. St. Ignatius 21, Euclid 6
Coldwater 35, Versailles 7
Cols. Centennial 47, Cols. Africentric 16
Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Cols. Briggs 14
Cols. Grandview Hts. 70, Zanesville Rosecrans 26
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Cols. Bexley 7
Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Ready 19
Cols. Northland 28, Granville 21
Cols. South 95, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Cols. St. Charles 35, Cols. Independence 6
Cols. Walnut Ridge 41, Cols. Beechcroft 6
Cols. Watterson 25, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20
Columbia Station Columbia 41, West Salem Northwestern 7
Columbus Grove 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Conneaut 69, Lakeview, Pa. 0
Convoy Crestview 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 14
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 42, Kings Mills Kings 9
Creston Norwayne 48, LaGrange Keystone 6
Crown City S. Gallia 47, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 32, Can. South 3
Day. Carroll 42, Indpls Washington, Ind. 0
Day. Christian 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 14
Day. Oakwood 35, Carlisle 14
DeGraff Riverside 21, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Defiance Ayersville 21, Bluffton 13
Delaware Hayes 30, Galloway Westland 7
Delphos Jefferson 47, Stryker 0
Delta 13, Defiance Tinora 7
Dover 49, Wooster 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 34, Zanesville 26
Dublin Coffman 45, Dublin Jerome 14
Dublin Scioto 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 26
E. Cle. Shaw 15, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14
E. Palestine 48, Campbell Memorial 37
Edgerton 46, Montpelier 0
Elyria Cath. 74, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22
Fairfield 40, Hamilton 6
Fayetteville-Perry 30, Portsmouth Notre Dame 8
Findlay 30, Tol. Start 0
Fostoria 49, Oregon Stritch 19
Franklin Furnace Green 34, W. Union 0
Fremont St. Joseph 50, Tol. Christian 34
Ft. Loramie 33, Covington 14
Gahanna Lincoln 17, Springboro 14
Galion 34, Upper Sandusky 0
Galion Northmor 36, Lucas 16
Garfield Hts. 27, Bedford 20
Garrettsville Garfield 47, Burton Berkshire 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Gates Mills Hawken 22
Genoa Area 34, Sandusky Perkins 12
Girard 47, Warren JFK 0
Glouster Trimble 35, Reedsville Eastern 0, OT
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 58, Minerva 13
Greenwich S. Cent. 38, Crestline 13
Grove City Christian 43, Day. Jefferson 0
Groveport-Madison 35, Worthington Kilbourne 14
Hamilton Ross 13, Mt. Orab Western Brown 7
Hannibal River 28, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 7
Hanoverton United 29, Newbury 6
Hicksville 42, Edon 34
Hilliard Darby 14, Lancaster 13
Hilliard Davidson 17, Hilliard Bradley 10
Hillsboro 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Howard E. Knox 68, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Hubbard 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 12
Hunting Valley University 42, Cle. VASJ 12
Huron 27, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 26
Independence 34, Cle. Rhodes 20
Jackson 15, Gallipolis Gallia 9
Jamestown Greeneview 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Johnstown-Monroe 10, Newark Licking Valley 9
Kansas Lakota 58, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6
Kent Roosevelt 23, Ravenna 20
Kenton 48, Defiance 10
Kettering Alter 10, Centerville 7
Kettering Fairmont 28, Milford 21
Kirtland 35, Geneva 0
Lakeside Danbury 28, Dola Hardin Northern 26
Lakewood St. Edward 35, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 3
Lancaster Fairfield Union 28, McArthur Vinton County 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Cortland Lakeview 13
Lebanon 7, Cin. West Clermont 3
Leipsic 34, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Holland Springfield 33
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7
Liberty Center 44, Tol. Woodward 13
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32, Middletown 7
Lima Sr. 26, Cols. COF Academy 14
Lisbon Beaver 13, Sarahsville Shenandoah 12, OT
Logan 45, Pomeroy Meigs 35
London 57, Washington C.H. 7
Lorain Clearview 12, Cle. Hay 8
Loudonville 21, Jeromesville Hillsdale 11
Louisville 31, Green 20
Lyndhurst Brush 49, Cle. John Adams 18
Macedonia Nordonia 35, Mayfield 26
Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 29
Mansfield Madison 40, Akr. North 0
Mansfield Sr. 31, Westerville N. 21
Mantua Crestwood 21, Smithville 6
Maple Hts. 38, Eastlake N. 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Rockford Parkway 7
Marion Elgin 40, Mt. Gilead 24
Marion Pleasant 40, Worthington Christian 0
Martins Ferry 39, Belmont Union Local 7
Mason 20, Cin. Oak Hills 6
Massillon Jackson 17, Youngs. Boardman 7
Massillon Perry 35, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
Massillon Tuslaw 34, Doylestown Chippewa 27
Massillon Washington 51, Warren Harding 21
McComb 52, Van Buren 14
McDonald 56, Warren Champion 7
Mechanicsburg 44, S. Charleston SE 0
Medina Buckeye 20, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Medina Highland 45, N. Royalton 43
Mentor 42, Cle. Glenville 18
Metamora Evergreen 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Miami Valley Christian Academy 63, Cin. College Prep. 0
Miamisburg 49, Loveland 14
Middletown Madison Senior 24, Germantown Valley View 16
Milan Edison 48, Collins Western Reserve 13
Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Bellevue 27
Minster 28, Ft. Recovery 22
Monroeville 46, Castalia Margaretta 16
Morrow Little Miami 20, Goshen 7
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49, Cory-Rawson 26
Mt. Vernon 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 10
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 32, Norwood 0
N. Lewisburg Triad 59, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
N. Olmsted 33, Grafton Midview 27, OT
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 28, Cardington-Lincoln 12
Napoleon 43, Wauseon 6
Navarre Fairless 28, Dalton 20
New Lexington 42, McConnelsville Morgan 7
New Middletown Spring. 41, Columbiana 7
New Philadelphia 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 20
New Richmond 28, Monroe 14
Newark 21, Marion Harding 0
Newton Falls 28, Mineral Ridge 15
Northwood 48, Rossford 44
Norton 21, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7
Norwalk 24, Port Clinton 7
Oak Glen, W.Va. 35, Rayland Buckeye 21
Oak Harbor 48, Elmore Woodmore 10
Oberlin 30, Garfield Hts. Trinity 24
Oberlin Firelands 21, Vermilion 19
Olmsted Falls 48, Westlake 14
Ontario 14, Sullivan Black River 6
Orange 39, Louisville Aquinas 10
Orrville 57, Lexington 21
Orwell Grand Valley 16, Middlefield Cardinal 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 10
Oxford Talawanda 32, Eaton 20
Painesville Riverside 42, Painesville Harvey 6
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Vanlue 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 27, Brunswick 14
Parma Padua 25, Warren Howland 14
Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, New Albany 24
Pemberville Eastwood 44, Maumee 6
Perry 38, Madison 6
Philo 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Pickerington Cent. 42, Trotwood-Madison 19
Pickerington N. 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Piqua 42, Day. Meadowdale 0
Plymouth 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 61, Vincent Warren 0
Poland Seminary 42, Jefferson Area 0
Portsmouth 35, Bidwell River Valley 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 23, Marysville 14
Racine Southern 43, Wahama, W.Va. 0
Reading 26, Cin. Summit Country Day 6
Reynoldsburg 36, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Richfield Revere 51, Akr. Firestone 12
Richmond Edison 25, Toronto 24
Richmond Hts. 36, Lowellville 23
Richwood N. Union 72, Fairfield Christian 7
Ritchie County, W.Va. 28, New Matamoras Frontier 13
Rocky River 41, Cle. Collinwood 7
Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Parma Normandy 2
Rootstown 22, E. Can. 13
Salem 28, E. Liverpool 14
Sandusky 14, Fremont Ross 6
Sandusky St. Mary 25, Bucyrus 14
Scott Co., Ky. 10, Cin. Moeller 7
Shadyside 50, Magnolia, W.Va. 20
Sheffield Brookside 37, Cle. JFK 6
Shelby 63, Willard 0
Sidney 38, Day. Belmont 6
Sidney Lehman 24, St. Paris Graham 14
Solon 28, Stow-Munroe Falls 14
Southeastern 41, Beaver Eastern 6
Southington Chalker 15, Leetonia 14
Sparta Highland 41, Caledonia River Valley 8
Spencerville 46, Lima Perry 12
Spring Valley, W.Va. 61, Vincent Warren 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 47, Riverside Stebbins 14
Spring. NE 23, London Madison Plains 16
Spring. NW 35, Milton-Union 21
Spring. Shawnee 30, Day. Thurgood Marshall 17
Springfield 16, Hudson 10
St. Clairsville 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
St. Henry 37, Delphos St. John's 7
St. Marys Memorial 38, Van Wert 6
Steubenville 40, St. Joseph, Ontario 19
Streetsboro 24, Chagrin Falls 14
Strongsville 26, Can. Cent. Cath. 14
Struthers 49, Niles McKinley 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 6, Newcomerstown 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 29, Danville 28, OT
Swanton 25, Tol. Rogers 24
Sycamore Mohawk 16, Gibsonburg 0
Sylvania Northview 24, Tol. Bowsher 6
Tallmadge 34, Akr. Coventry 21
Thornville Sheridan 37, New Concord John Glenn 7
Tiffin Calvert 33, Norwalk St. Paul 14
Tiffin Columbian 31, Ashland 28
Tipp City Bethel 63, New Madison Tri-Village 19
Tol. Cent. Cath. 34, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 10
Tol. Scott 24, Sylvania Southview 21
Tol. St. Francis 45, Cle. Hts. 18
Tol. St. John's 32, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14
Tol. Waite 30, Oregon Clay 28
Tol. Whitmer 45, Perrysburg 15
Trenton Edgewood 35, Hamilton Badin 10
Troy 29, Cin. Turpin 7
Troy Christian 28, Day. Northridge 14
Union City Mississinawa Valley 41, Bradford 0
Uniontown Lake 35, Copley 7
Utica 38, Fredericktown 22
Vandalia Butler 38, Wilmington 12
Vienna Mathews 52, Sebring McKinley 0
W. Carrollton 47, Camden Preble Shawnee 42
W. Jefferson 54, Spring. Greenon 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Coshocton 20
W. Liberty-Salem 44, Cedarville 6
W. Unity Hilltop 6, Holgate 2
Wadsworth 28, Medina 7
Wapakoneta 32, Lima Shawnee 6
Warsaw River View 21, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 22, Circleville Logan Elm 9
Waverly 37, Chillicothe Unioto 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 24, Morral Ridgedale 0
Waynesville 20, Blanchester 8
Wellington 34, New London 22
Wellsville 41, Malvern 40
Westerville Cent. 55, Cols. Eastmoor 24
Westerville S. 27, Thomas Worthington 17
Wheelersburg 48, Heath 0
Whitehall-Yearling 26, Cols. Whetstone 7
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34, Clyde 21
Williamsport Westfall 28, Circleville 6
Williamstown, W.Va. 33, Marietta 22
Willoughby S. 31, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7
Windham 42, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 12
Wooster Triway 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 24
Xenia 35, Franklin 26
Youngs. East 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 12
Youngs. Liberty 64, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0
Youngs. Mooney 19, Cols. DeSales 18
Youngs. Valley Christian 34, Lisbon David Anderson 7
Zanesville Maysville 21, Crooksville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Notre Dame, W.Va., ppd. to Sep 8th.
Piketon vs. Lucasville Valley, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Proctorville Fairland vs. Ironton, ppd. to Sep 8th.
S. Point vs. Albany Alexander, ppd. to Sep 10th.
