PREP FOOTBALL=

Adair 60, Dewey 0

Anadarko 30, Harrah 7

Barnsdall 50, Caney Valley 14

Beggs 47, Langston Hughes Academy for Arts and Tech 6

Broken Arrow 33, Union 10

Cache 35, Sulphur 16

Cascia Hall 44, Gravette, Ark. 7

Cashion 58, Drumright 6

Chouteau-Mazie 41, Warner 0

Coalgate 20, Christian Heritage Academy 8

Crossings Christian School 36, Community Christian 14

Deer Creek-Lamont 30, Kremlin-Hillsdale 14

Frederick 38, Comanche 6

Gans 46, Oaks 14

Haskell 44, Gore 36

Jenks 28, Bixby 14

Jones 27, Oklahoma Christian School 10

Kellyville 36, Pawhuska 20

Lincoln Christian 50, Inola 0

Locust Grove 26, Pryor 21

Merritt 70, Beaver 0

Miami 24, Sequoyah-Claremore 10

Minco 27, Wynnewood 14

Mooreland 8, Cordell 6

Mounds 50, Porter Consolidated 8

Pauls Valley 19, Lindsay 18

Perry 39, Fairview 33, OT

Prue 54, South Coffeyville 8

Seiling 51, Carnegie 20

Shattuck 44, Tipton 14

Snyder 68, Ryan 8

Tonkawa 23, Blackwell 17

Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 18, Tulsa Webster 12

Turpin 50, Balko 0

Victory Christian 52, McLain/TSST 6

Watonga 34, Okeene 6

Wayne 21, Elmore City 7

Weatherford 35, Chisholm 14

Western Heights 28, Guymon 6

Wilson 36, Paoli 6

Wright Christian 56, Union Christian, Ark. 6

Yukon 28, Edmond North 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/