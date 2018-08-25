Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander Central 50, Wilkes Central 7
Apex Middle Creek 28, Wake Forest Heritage 24
Asheville 35, Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 10
Asheville Reynolds 17, Shelby 14
Asheville School 27, Oakbrook Prep, S.C. 12
Belmont Cramer 22, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 20
Belmont South Point 42, Lincolnton 7
Bertie County 36, Northampton County 16
Bessemer City 27, East Gaston 6
Brevard 42, Rosman 0
Canton Pisgah 28, Enka 6
Carrboro 48, East Chapel Hill 6
Catawba Bandys 49, Newton Foard 14
Central Cabarrus 21, Hickory Ridge 7
Charlotte Catholic 37, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Country Day 54, Carolina Pride 14
Charlotte Garinger 41, Charlotte Harding 21
Charlotte Independence 54, Huntersville Hopewell 19
Charlotte Latin 16, Timberland, S.C. 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 36, Matthews Butler 28
Charlotte Myers Park 50, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7
Charlotte Northside Christian 38, Statesville Christian 0
Charlotte Vance 36, Monroe 20
Cherokee 27, Choctaw Central, Miss. 6
Cherryville 26, Forest City Chase 15
Chocowinity Southside 27, Holly Ridge Dixon 20
Clinton 14, East Bladen 0
Clover, S.C. 35, Gastonia Forestview 3
Concord Robinson 27, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 19
Cornelius Hough 48, Charlotte Providence 10
Currituck County 48, Camden County 0
Davie County 21, North Davidson 14
Durham Jordan 53, Fayetteville Smith 34
East Carteret 21, West Carteret 14
East Forsyth 35, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14
East Henderson 48, North Henderson 0
East Rowan 42, South Rowan 0
East Surry 35, Boonville Starmount 12
East Wilkes 36, Surry Central 6
Eastern Alamance 64, Burlington Cummings 0
Eastern Wayne 19, Goldsboro 18
Eden Morehead 48, Martinsville, Va. 6
Elkin 21, North Surry 17
Farmville Central 21, North Lenoir 14
Fayetteville Pine Forest 25, Concord 0
Fayetteville Sanford 29, Fayetteville Britt 15
Fayetteville Seventy-First 25, Cape Fear 0
Franklinton 41, Bunn 14
Gastonia Ashbrook 35, East Mecklenburg 21
Gastonia Huss 28, Concord Cox Mill 20
Gates County 50, Oxford Webb 12
Grayson County, Va. 28, Alleghany County 7
Greenbrier Christian, Va. 35, Cary Christian 12
Greene Central 38, Pikeville Aycock 35
Greensboro Dudley 42, Jamestown Ragsdale 7
Greensboro Grimsley 50, Asheboro 7
Greensboro Page 48, Northern Guilford 0
Greenville Rose 34, Wilmington Laney 6
Halifax Academy 30, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 20
Havelock 77, New Bern 13
Hayesville 28, Copper Basin, Tenn. 13
Hendersonville 35, West Henderson 7
Hickory St. Stephens 44, Claremont Bunker Hill 6
High Point Christian Academy 23, Raleigh Ravenscroft 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, Monroe Piedmont 6
Jacksonville 35, East Duplin 21
Jacksonville White Oak 20, Richlands 12
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 47, Arcadia, Va. 20
Kinston 26, North Pitt 6
Lake Norman 2, Statesville 0
Lake Norman Charter 28, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14
Lee County 38, Holly Springs 20
Lenoir Hibriten 58, West Caldwell 0
Maiden 68, East Burke 0
Manteo 58, Columbia 27
McDowell County 52, Avery County 27
Metrolina Christian Academy 46, Monroe Union Academy 0
Mint Hill Rocky River 23, Charlotte Berry Tech 10
Mitchell County 27, Concord Cannon 6
Morganton Patton 23, R-S Central 7
Morrisville Green Hope 33, Apex 7
Mount Airy 34, West Stokes 28
Murphy 35, Franklin 14
National Christian Academy, Md. 40, Polk County 8
North Iredell 28, East Bend Forbush 22
North Mecklenburg 55, Charlotte Olympic 26
North Moore 52, North Stokes 0
North Raleigh Christian 34, Fayetteville Christian 6
Northern Nash 30, Southeast Raleigh 13
Northwest Cabarrus 35, Mount Pleasant 12
Northwest Guilford 48, Western Guilford 21
Oak Grove 40, Winston-Salem Carver 12
Pamlico County 38, Ayden-Grifton 28
Pasquotank County 44, Northwest Halifax 6
Pembroke Swett 34, Wilmington Ashley 14
Pfafftown Reagan 47, North Forsyth 7
Princeton 50, Newton Grove Midway 36
Providence Grove 10, Western Harnett 7
Raleigh Broughton 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 7
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 34, Southern Durham 0
Raleigh Enloe 13, Southern Lee 12
Raleigh Sanderson 26, Knightdale 21
Raleigh Wakefield 31, Raleigh Millbrook 9
Randleman 42, Southwestern Randolph 14
Reidsville 55, Mayodan McMichael 7
Ridge View, S.C. 33, Charlotte Providence Day 7
Riverside Martin 21, Washington County 14
Robersonville South Creek 41, Perquimans 6
Rocky Mount 25, Greenville Conley 21
Rocky Mount Prep 36, Bear Grass 28
Salemburg Lakewood 14, Rocky Point Trask 6
Shelby Crest 42, Asheville Roberson 6
South Brunswick 41, West Bladen 12
South Central Pitt 38, West Craven 22
South Columbus 21, Fayetteville Byrd 14
South Granville 14, South Johnston 7
South Iredell 54, West Iredell 7
South Lenoir 20, Jones County 12
SouthWest Edgecombe 47, North Edgecombe 0
Southern Alamance 29, Graham 14
Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Gray's Creek 21
Southlake Christian 38, Hickory Grove Christian 6
Southwest Guilford 28, High Point Andrews 3
Southwest Onslow 29, Wallace-Rose Hill 20
St. Pauls 27, Cameron Union Pines 20
Swansboro 18, Croatan 12
Sylva Smoky Mountain 56, Swain County 6
Tarboro 48, Washington 0
Tellico Plains, Tenn. 42, Andrews 20
Thomasville 36, West Montgomery 12
Topsail 54, Pender County 7
Trinity Christian 62, Raleigh Wake Christian 13
Trinity Wheatmore 44, East Davidson 0
Village Christian 62, Concord First Assembly 6
Wake Forest 49, Richmond County 28
Warsaw Kenan 57, Southern Wayne 16
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24, Kannapolis Brown 0
Wendell Corinth Holders 41, West Johnston 27
West Davidson 14, South Davidson 0
West Mecklenburg 46, West Charlotte 18
Western Alamance 26, Burlington Williams 7
Whiteville 14, West Brunswick 7
Wilmington Hoggard 37, Orange 7
Wilmington New Hanover 24, Jacksonville Northside 14
Wilson Beddingfield 30, Smithfield-Selma 0
Wilson Fike 30, East Wake 14
Wilson Hunt 14, Hertford County 0
Winston-Salem Reynolds 61, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/