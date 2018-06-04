Freshman stabbed in stairwell of school near Philadelphia

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a high school freshman was stabbed multiple times in a stairwell of a school near Philadelphia and another student is in custody

The Upper Darby School District said the male student was stabbed in a stairwell at Upper Darby High School shortly before dismissal Monday.

Superintendent Michael Chitwood of the Upper Darby police department said the 15-year-old was stabbed in the back and had multiple cuts around his head, neck, forearm and hand. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and could be released later in the day.

Chitwood said surveillance images indicate that the perpetrator was another student who may be 14, and no other students were involved. That student is in custody. Chitwood said the investigation is preliminary but it appears it was "over a girl."