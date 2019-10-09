Former teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former mid-Michigan fifth-grade teacher of 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against male students that he taught.

Jurors also found Patrick Daley not guilty on five counts of the same charge and could not teach a verdict on one count.

He taught at Washington Woods Middle School in Holt for five years.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office started an investigation in May 2018 after four students told the principal that Daley had touched them inappropriately.

Nine students testified that Daley sexually assaulted them. Ingham County District Court Judge Thomas Boyd said that the abuse to the boys was routine and spanned almost two years.

Daley faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced. A sentencing date hasn't been set.