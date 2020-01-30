Former teacher accused of stealing more than $54K from union

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A former Waterloo teacher has been accused of stealing money from the teachers union.

U.S. District Court records say Anthony Dehl is charged with wire fraud. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Dehl is accused of taking more than $54,000 from the union's accounts over about five years, when he was the union's treasurer. Dehl made unauthorized wire transfers and cash withdrawals from the accounts, debit card purchases and made out checks to cash, records state. He spent some of it on gambling, authorities said.

Dehl retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession.