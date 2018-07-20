Former scholarship student sentenced for drunken crash

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut College student on a full scholarship has been sentenced to six months in prison for her role in a drunken driving crash that paralyzed a scooter operator.

Sophia Thielman was sentenced Thursday for her role in the 2016 crash in New London that paralyzed 36-year-old Zachary Chesebro from the waist down.

Prosecutors say Thielman, of Rye Brook, New York, had been drinking in a dormitory before she rear-ended the scooter with her car. She was 19 at the time.

The Day reports that the now 21-year-old Thielman stopped and called 911, then provided aid to Chesebro until first responders arrived.

She left college after the crash, but says she hopes to return.

Thielman apologized in court, and says she hopes Chesebro can forgive her "selfish, childish behavior."

