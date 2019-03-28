Former researcher sentenced for misusing UNH credit card

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former University of New Hampshire researcher has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing money from federal research grants.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Jichun Zhang submitted fictitious receipts for nearly $7,000 in expenses on a credit card. The university made payments and obtained reimbursement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which provided the grant.

Zhang was a research associate professor for UNH's Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space.

He pleaded guilty in December. Prosecutors said he has paid back the money.