Former president fired from Utah college gets job back

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The ex-president of a technical college in southern Utah who was fired earlier this year has been given her job back.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the board of the Utah System of Technical Colleges voted Thursday to reinstate Kelle Stephens after she was ousted in January from Dixie Technical College in St. George.

The board agreed to give Stephens a roughly $14,000 salary increase and a $100,000 payment in exchange for her dropping wrongful termination claims.

The board did not give a public explanation for her dismissal.

Stephens had claimed she was the victim of blackmail by a disgruntled former employee, who sent deceptively-edited audio recordings to officials.

System spokesman Joe Demma says the Thursday decision was the result of months of discussion between the board and school officials.

