Former diver settles University of Idaho sex assault lawsuit

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A former University of Idaho athlete is expected to receive a settlement payment in exchange for dropping a lawsuit claiming the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint, the university said.

The state of Idaho will pay $160,000 to Mairin Jameson, who says she plans to work with new Athletic Director Terry Gawlik to improve the athletic department's culture, the university said in a statement Thursday.

The former diver claimed in the 2018 lawsuit that the school mishandled her 2013 sexual assault complaint against a football player.

Jameson wrote in a January 2018 blog post that she believed her complaints were not appropriately addressed by the school and a former athletic director.

The State Board of Education fired that athletic director in August 2018 after an investigation commissioned by the university found he and the school responded inadequately to Jameson’s claim.

Gawlik, who spent 14 years at the University of Wisconsin, was hired in August 2019 as Idaho's first female athletic director.

A judge ruled in October 2019 that Jameson’s case could continue under a “heightened-risk claim” because until 2018 she did not have all the facts concerning what transpired between the football player and two other female students before her alleged assault.

Another claim specific to the handling of her case was dismissed due to a two-year statute of limitations.

Jameson plans to visit the Idaho campus in the coming months to meet with student-athletes, the school's statement said.

“I am proud to see the positive changes that have taken place at Idaho since coming forward with my story,” said Jameson, the Western Athletic Conference’s Diver of the Year in 2014.

The Associated Press does not ordinarily identify victims of alleged sexual assaults but is naming Jameson because she has come forward publicly to speak about her case.