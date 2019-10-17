Former University of Colorado player charged with shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Former NFL and University of Colorado football player Justin Bannan has been charged with attempted murder and assault following a shooting in Boulder.

The Daily Camera reports the 40-year-old was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of suspicion of attempted murder, assault with extreme indifference, assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, and burglary.

Boulder police say the former lineman shot a 36-year-old woman in the arm. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting appears random and that Bannan does not have a connection to the victim beyond working in the same building.

Authorities say Bannan was carrying a bag containing two loaded handguns and a rolled $20 bill that tested positive for cocaine.

Bannan's attorney declined to comment following a hearing.

