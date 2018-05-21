Former Notre Dame home of Hesburgh, Rockne to be demolished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — One of the oldest buildings on the University of Notre Dame campus and one where late former school President Theodore Hesburgh and future football coach Knute Rockne once resided will be demolished next month.

Corby Hall is the traditional home of Congregation of Holy Cross priests who live and work at the university in South Bend.

The Rev. Austin Collins, the religious superior of the Corby Hall community and a Notre Dame art professor, tells the South Bend Tribune that plans to renovate the more than 120-year-old yellow brick building turned out to be unfeasible.

Hesburgh lived in Corby Hall for nearly 50 years. Rockne lived there for three years before graduating from Notre Dame in 1914.

A new Corby Hall is expected to be completed in two years.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com