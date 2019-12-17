Former New Orleans councilman awarded honorary doctorate

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Grambling State University has awarded a New Orleans attorney and former member of New Orleans' City Council with an honorary doctorate of laws degree.

GSU President Rick Gallot said James Carter received the university's highest honors for his accomplishments as an attorney and public servant.

“Throughout his prolific law career, Mr. Carter has always dedicated time to public service and it’s my honor to confer his honorary doctorate ,” GSU President Rick Gallot said. “During his four years of service to the University of Louisiana System Board, he has been a staunch supporter of Grambling. He is committed to seeing progress on our campus and was especially crucial in securing plans for our state-of-the-art library scheduled to open next year.”

Carter received the degree during the university's 2019 winter commencement ceremony. He is a graduate of Howard University and Howard University School of Law. He currently serves on the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System and is scheduled to serve a second term as vice chair of the board in January.