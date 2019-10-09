Forestry professor predicts subdued fall colors in Smokies

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A forestry professor says the fall leaf colors in the Smoky Mountains will be more subdued this year.

Wayne Clatterbuck tells The Daily Times that color changes probably won't happen until November. And when they come, they will likely be of short duration.

The University of Tennessee professor says the problem is the recent heat and lack of rain. Clatterbuck says some species of trees that require more moisture already will have lost their leaves by the time the leaves start to change.

He says species like oaks will retain their leaves and "sort of turn burnt red." But tulip poplars and cherry trees are expected to just drop their leaves without any color change except to brown.

