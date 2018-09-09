Florida's next governor may have budget surplus to work with

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's next governor may inherit a small budget surplus during his first year in office.

A new budget forecast released Friday by state economists shows the state is expected to bring in enough money in 2019 to meet its needs for public schools and health care programs while leaving $1 billion available for reserves.

The three-year forecast will be presented to legislators this coming week. Economists are projecting a relatively small surplus of about $223 million.

Incoming Senate President Bill Galvano noted the new forecast shows shortfalls in 2020 and 2021. He said that because of that he would ask legislators "to proceed cautiously" on new spending requests.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are running to replace Gov. Rick Scott. Gillum has vowed to boost spending on schools if elected.