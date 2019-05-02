Florida freshman QB Jalon Jones accused of sexual battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two University of Florida students have accused quarterback Jalon Jones of sexual battery.

The university released two reports Thursday that stem from an April 6 incident at an on-campus residential housing complex.

Jones has not been charged. The incident reports likely will be forwarded to the state attorney's office, which will investigate the case before determining whether to charge Jones with any crimes.

Jones, a freshman from Richmond, Virginia, played in Florida's spring game a week after the alleged battery. He ran for a game-high 63 yards and a touchdown.

Florida officials say he filed paperwork necessary to transfer earlier this week. It's unclear whether any school would allow him to enroll amid two sexual battery complaints.

