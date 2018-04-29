Firms commit $1 million to Detroit career, technical school

DETROIT (AP) — Home mortgage lender Quicken Loans and Bedrock real estate are investing $1 million in a Detroit career and technical school.

The investment is part of the city's efforts to raise $9 million to revitalize Breithaupt school's training programs and infrastructure over three years.

The funding from Detroit-based Quicken Loans and Bedrock is the first major contribution to the project.

Breithaupt has classes in culinary arts, retail and hospitality, automotive service and collision repair, and mechatronics and welding. About 450 students currently attend the school.

When improvements are completed, Breithaupt is expected to educate hundreds of youth and adults seeking skilled trades training.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the city needs "to make sure every Detroiter has access to job training and career pathways."