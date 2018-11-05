Filmmaker's WWII Education Center celebrates opening

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A filmmaker who has made a series of documentaries about World War II has opened a new education center in Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports that Tim Gray and several veterans officially dedicated the World War II Foundation Global Education Center in South Kingstown on Saturday.

The center features hundreds of artifacts from Gray's personal collection, including weapons, uniforms, photographs and letters.

The center is currently only open to school groups. Gray says he plans to open the center to the general public on Saturdays starting in January.

He says the facility is designed to inspire future generations "through the stories of those who saved the world."

Gray has made 21 documentaries about the war. His center was funded through private donations and grants.