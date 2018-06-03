Fife school board finds principal sexually harassed teachers

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — A school board in Fife has determined that one of its middle school principals sexually harassed teachers under his supervision.

The News Tribune reported Friday that teachers at Surprise Lake Middle School complained to the Fife School District about being sexual harassment by principal Jim Snider.

After district administrators concluded in November that the allegations didn't amount to misconduct or district policy violation, four teachers appealed.

The board investigated and wrote in a letter to teachers last month that it found evidence of sexual harassment.

Assistant district superintendent Ben Ramirez said he could not comment. He says Snider is on special assignment at the district office.

Snider's lawyer, Alan Harvey, said Snider wasn't included in the appeal process nor given a chance to defend himself in a closed board hearing in April.

The teachers' lawyer, Lara Hruska, said the situation remains uncomfortable for the teachers with Snider working at the district.

