Fewer underprivileged students at Nevada charter schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's charter schools have grown in popularity but fall short when it comes to serving more vulnerable students.

An analysis by the Las Vegas Review-Journal of statewide figures for the 2017-18 school year found lower enrollment percentages for more challenged students when compared to the Clark County School District in Las Vegas.

This includes students with disabilities, English language learners and children who get free or reduced-price lunches.

State charter officials say one problem is finding land to build a school and providing transportation.

But Clark County school district officials say state-sponsored charter schools have contributed to a lower enrollment in the last two years.

The district meanwhile is looking for ways to compete.

