Falsely accused black college students get apology

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city manager and police chief in a suburban St. Louis town have apologized to a group of black college students after police wrongly accused them of a dine-and-dash and used several squad cars to escort them back to a restaurant.

Clayton city manager Craig Owens called the meeting on Thursday with several of the 10 Washington University students "emotionally powerful."

The students, all incoming freshmen on campus for a summer program, were walking to a light rail station around 12:30 a.m. July 8 after a late-night meal when two officers told them they were suspected of leaving an IHOP restaurant without paying. They had eaten at the restaurant and some had receipts.

After being led back to the restaurant, the manager told police the students were not those who left without paying.