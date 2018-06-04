Ex-teacher expected to change plea in US child porn case

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A former northwest Iowa fifth-grade teacher charged with multiple acts of sex abuse is expected to change his plea in a federal case filed against him.

Court records say a plea hearing is scheduled June 11 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City for 36-year-old Curtis Van Dam. He's already pleaded not guilty to a count of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. Federal officials say Van Dam made a video or videos for his sexual gratification.

He's also pleaded not guilty to 146 Iowa counts, including 73 counts of sexual abuse. His state trial is scheduled to begin July 17.

Police say the charges stem from incidents involving numerous children over four years and that the crimes occurred at various locations, including Sioux Center Christian School, where Van Dam worked.