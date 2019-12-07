https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/Ex-school-official-accused-of-stealing-from-14889009.php Ex-school official accused of stealing from Arizona district Updated 12:15 am EST, Saturday, December 7, 2019 Most Popular 1 New Milford’s winter farmers market finds new digs 2 New Milford man yells obscenities at kids, charged with felony 3 Lyon sworn in as Connecticut lawyer 4 Bethel homicide suspect’s New Milford case continued 5 New Milford kicks off holiday season 6 Driver says black ice led to Washington crash 7 Police investigate damaged aircraft in Roxbury View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.