Ex-professor says she was fired in sex-for-grades scandal

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former professor at a college in Connecticut says in a lawsuit she was fired for refusing to disclose the name of a student who told her a male professor was offering better grades in exchange for sex.

Laura Jean Champagne's federal suit against Goodwin College seeks unspecified damages for wrongful termination and rights violations.

Champagne was a mathematics professor at the private East Hartford school. She says when she went to college officials with the sex-for-grades allegations they asked for the student's name. Because the student had asked not to be identified by name, Champagne refused to provide it.

The student also refused to identify the male professor.

Champagne says her termination was retaliatory.

A spokesman for Goodwin said Saturday the school did not have a response to the lawsuit.