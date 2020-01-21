Ex-college student charged with sharing intimate photos

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former student at a Connecticut university has been charged with sharing intimate photos of a female student without her permission.

Nicholas Otto-Bernstein, 20, is charged with illegally disseminating intimate images, voyeurism and disseminating voyeurism images, police said. He is free on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 28, according to the Connecticut Post.

Police identified Otto-Bernstein as a student at Sacred Heart University and a member of the Omega Phi Kappa fraternity. But a Sacred Heart spokesman said he has voluntarily withdrawn from the university, and a representative of the fraternity says although Otto-Bernstein went through the initiation process, he was never inducted as a member.

A message was left with his attorney.

The 20-year-old woman told police she attended an off-campus party in October and blacked out.

She said she later received a text from a friend saying that a nude photo of her had been posted on Snapchat, police said.

The woman said the image had been sent to members of the fraternity. She told police she met Otto-Bernstein at the party.