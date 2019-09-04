Ex-Las Cruces school chief wants state probe of district

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The former superintendent for Las Cruces Public Schools is calling for the state to investigate a school board member's alleged abuse of power.

KVIA-TV reports Greg Ewing recently filed a complaint to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office and accused board member Maria Flores of interfering with the operations and management of the district while he was superintendent.

Ewing also alleged that Flores created a hostile work environment by gossiping about his sexual orientation.

Flores declined to comment on the allegations.

Ewing submitted his resignation via a letter dated Aug. 9 amid infighting with school board members.

The board later appointed Karen Trujillo as the district's interim superintendent. She was fired six months into her job as public education secretary by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.