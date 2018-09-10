Evers says Walker is misleading on achievement gap attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's achievement gap between white and non-white students is becoming an issue in the race for governor.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Monday tweeted that his opponent Tony Evers hasn't done enough the past nine years as state superintendent to close the gap. Wisconsin's achievement gap is one of the worst in the country and has been for years.

Evers says in a statement that all of his budget requests made to Walker included policies designed to close the achievement gap but "very few of those items are given consideration. The governor knows that."

Evers says, "Political rhetoric isn't going to fix this. Leadership and support can."

Walker tweeted Monday that Evers has failed to lead on the issue and "Now he's resorted to making excuses."