Evers picks assistant schools superintendent to replace him

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov.-elect Tony Evers says he plans to appoint current Assistant State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor to replace him at the state Department of Public Instruction.

Evers currently serves as schools superintendent, a position he'll have to give up when he's sworn in as governor Jan. 7. Evers announced Thursday he plans to appoint Stanford Taylor as superintendent after his inauguration.

Stanford Taylor will be Wisconsin's first black schools superintendent. She currently oversees DPI's special education and student wellness teams as well as schools for the blind in Janesville and for the deaf in Delavan.

The superintendent is elected every four years. When a vacancy occurs the governor can appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of the term. Stanford Taylor will have to stand for election in 2021.