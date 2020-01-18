Events scheduled across Michigan to honor King's legacy

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Events are scheduled across Michigan to honor the work and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and recognize the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader.

Eastern Michigan University has kicked off a week-long series of events at its Ypsilanti campus, including the MLK Gospel Fest on Saturday and a speech Monday by Terrence Roberts, one of nine black students who helped desegregate Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957.

Southfield will hold its 35th annual Southfield MLK Peace Walk Celebration on Monday.

Members of the AmeriCorps Urban Safety Program at Wayne State University will board up 10 vacant houses Monday near a Detroit school. More than 100 volunteers are expected to participate in the service project.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is holding its annual Free Community Day on Monday. Activities will include screenings of the updated “Black Man” documentary.

Activist, educator and author Angela Davis will deliver the 34th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium keynote memorial lecture Monday at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium.