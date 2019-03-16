Democratic New Mexico Legislature pushes for new spending

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic New Mexico Legislature sent a $7 billion spending plan to an allied governor that hikes spending on low-income students, teacher pay and infrastructure as the annual legislative session entered its final hours.

Gov. Michelle Lujan and legislators are confronting a mid-April deadline to provide a district court judge with a plan to turn the state's troubled public education system around or possibly concede authority over public school resources to the judiciary.

A general fund budget for the fiscal year starting in July would increase annual spending on public education by 16 percent to $3.2 billion. New Mexico schools rely almost entirely on state dollars.

A booming oil sector in the Permian Basin that straddles the state line between Texas and New Mexico is providing a financial windfall to state government at the same time Democrats have consolidated power over the House and every statewide elected office.

"What we've done is provide resources to improve our education system, to improve our infrastructure, to make sure that new initiative gets off the ground, like outdoor recreation programs," said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, chairwoman of the lead House budget committee. "We've done more to help with health care. There's just a heck of a lot."

State economists have warned that surpluses could evaporate suddenly with a shift in oil markets, and lawmakers spent the final hours of the session in negotiations over a tax bill that might provide limited new sources of income to sustain teacher pay and government services.

In the early morning hours Friday, the Legislature passed a bill that would set in motion an independent state ethics commission for complaints about the conduct of public officials. The seven-member commission was authorized by statewide vote in November 2018, in the wake of a series of high-profile public corruption scandals.

The bill limits the commission's subpoena powers to requests authorized by a specially appointed judge. Complaints wouldn't be made public until 30 days after a probable-cause finding to allow time for a settlement. Criminal violations may be referred to state and local prosecutors.

While progressive initiatives on abortion and medically assisted suicide failed, the session highlighted consequences of sweeping Democratic midterm election victories in New Mexico.

Major changes to the oversight of gun purchases were signed by the governor, and legislators passed a bill to ensure that firearms are relinquished by people who have been ordered to stay away from domestic violence victims.

A bill dubbed the Energy Transition Act was awaiting the governor's signature to provide incentives for electric utility companies to close down a major coal-fired power plant and invest in solar arrays and wind turbines. New Mexico's version of a "Green New Deal" aims for carbon-free electricity production within a generation.