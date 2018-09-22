Enrollment at University of Montana continues to fall

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Enrollment at the University of Montana has fallen more than seven percent in the last year, the eighth year in a row that it has declined.

That's according to the university's latest census enrollment report. The Missoulian reports that enrollment has fallen below 11,000 this fall for the first time since 1993.

The university estimated that enrollment would drop by 5 percent this fall compared to last year, but the census showed the deeper drop. The report says 10,962 students enrolled this fall.

University spokeswoman Paula Short says part of the drop in enrollment since fall 2017 is due to the dual-enrollment program, which lets high school students take classes for college credit. Short says 64 students are in the program, compared to 280 last fall.