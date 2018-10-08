https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/Embry-Riddle-University-officially-opens-new-13290690.php
Embry-Riddle University officially opens new residence hall
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A new residence hall at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is official open.
The Prescott Daily Courier reports the Thumb Butte Suites had their grand opening Friday.
University officials say the $20 million facility, which took more than a year to build, has 278 beds.
The 72,000-square-foot (6,689-square-meter) hall contains three study rooms, three lounges, a game room, laundry and fitness facilities and a hospitality area with a kitchen.
It also overlooks Willow Lake.
The dormitory opened in phases beginning in August.
Embry-Riddle now has 16 residence buildings on its campus.
