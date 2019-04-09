Elementary school teacher gets McAuliffe Sabbatical honor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An elementary school teacher has been awarded the 2019 Christa McAuliffe Sabbatical in honor of the Concord High School teacher and astronaut.

Kristin Lizotte of Kearsarge Regional Elementary School, who's taught first and second grade for 26 years, will have a year off with pay and a materials budget to bring an educational idea to fruition.

Lizotte's goal is to create opportunities for children to learn important skills by having them participate in hands-on projects that combine subjects like reading, writing, math, science and social studies. She hopes to do that by collaborating with teachers, then connecting them with colleagues around the state to bring the concept into their classrooms.

The program honors McAuliffe, who perished during the launch of shuttle Challenger in 1986, along with her six crewmates.