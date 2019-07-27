Educators warn: Rescoring students' exams may hurt results

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The first scores that half a million Indiana students will receive after taking the state's new standardized exam could create issues for schools and teachers who will be graded based on their students' results.

Final scores from this year's ILEARN test, which replaced ISTEP, are expected to be delivered Aug. 15 for students in grades 3-8. Schools and parents have until July 31 to request a rescore of the hand-graded portions.

The Indianapolis Star reports that most of the exam comprises multiple-choice questions and that those are not eligible for a rescore.

State law says if the rescore result is lower than the original, students must keep the final score.

One elementary school principal says requesting a rescore is "rolling the dice."

