https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/education/article/Educators-say-they-are-encountering-more-wounded-13677199.php
Educators say they are encountering more 'wounded students'
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Educators say they are encountering more "wounded students" in their classrooms, but experts say they don't always know how to address their needs.
The founder of a group who aims to help these students spoke recently at the National Youth-At-Risk Conference in Savannah.
Hope 4 the Wounded founder Joe Hendershott says educators must work to restore the self-esteem of such students.
The Savannah Morning News reports that abuse, neglect, violence, poverty, loss and witnessing the abuse of a parent or sibling can lead to symptoms of trauma in children.
___
Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com
View Comments