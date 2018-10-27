Education officials make effort to reduce school absenteeism

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon education officials are launching a campaign to reduce school absenteeism that's considered a significant reason for the state's low graduation rate and unimpressive standardized test results.

Carla Wade of the Oregon Department of Education says the "Every Day Matters" campaign will help schools work with families to help kids get to class.

Wade tells Oregon Public Broadcasting in a story on Wednesday that family money problems, health and disability issues, streets without crosswalks or sidewalks, and infrequent bus service can be obstacles for kids getting to school.

The Education Department is paying to help half the state's school districts with the biggest absenteeism problems. Money goes for education specialists to help schools diagnose what's causing absenteeism.

Money is also going to pay for professional development for teachers and coming up with regional strategies.