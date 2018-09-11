Eastern New Mexico University records steady enrollment

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Officials at Eastern New Mexico University say the school has recorded the second highest enrollment in its 84-year history with fall enrollment coming in just slightly behind last year's numbers.

Total enrollment topped 6,015, compared to 6,027 for the same semester last year. Graduate enrollment dropped by 119 students to 1,309 this fall and undergraduate student numbers rose to a record 4,706.

Since 2000, enrollment has grown by nearly 70 percent.

Officials say retention of first-time, full-time freshmen from the previous year was 62.4 percent, down less than a percentage point from last year.

University President Jeff Elwell said he was encouraged by the numbers. In the face of declining enrollment statewide, he tied Eastern New Mexico's success to its faculty and staff and its family-like atmosphere.