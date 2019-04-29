East Tennessee State University gets teacher training grant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University faculty have received a $1.2 million grant to recruit and train high school teachers in science, mathematics, technology, and computing.

The school says the majority of the grant will go to scholarships for the masters of arts in teaching program. The scholarships will be for students with undergraduate degrees in physics, chemistry, mathematics, engineering or computer science.

The grant also will fund a summer internship program for undergraduates in those fields.

ETSU physics and astronomy professor Beverly Smith is the lead investigator on the proposal. She says there is a high need for high school teachers in those subjects in East Tennessee and nationwide.

The grant is from the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program.