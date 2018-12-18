Dutch student, 16, shot dead in school's bicycle shed

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl has been shot dead in her school's bicycle shed.

Police said in a statement that they arrested a suspect shortly after the shooting Tuesday outside the school, which was identified by local media as Rotterdam Design College.

Police say the victim and suspect knew one another but did not reveal details of their relationship.

The shooting happened less than a week after an American student studying psychology at Rotterdam's Erasmus University was stabbed to death in her apartment. A suspect in her killing was arrested last week.

Gun ownership is tightly restricted in the Netherlands and most shootings that happen in the country are linked to power struggles between criminal gangs.