Duke's Barrett wins guard honor at College Basketball Awards

FILE - In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Duke's RJ Barrett, left, hugs Zion Williamson after Duke defeated Florida State in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, in Charlotte, N.C.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — RJ Barrett of Duke has won the Jerry West Award as the nation's top shooting guard at the College Basketball Awards.

He was presented with the trophy Friday night by its namesake West during the nationally televised show in Los Angeles.

Barrett beat out Justin Wright-Foreman of Hofstra, Carsen Edwards of Purdue, Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech and Kyle Guy of national champion Virginia.

Later, the John R. Wooden Awards will be presented to the nation's top male and female players of the year.

The individual awards are decided by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee.

