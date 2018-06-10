Dubuque elementary school's charter status ends

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Some Dubuque parents are concerned about the end of an elementary school's charter status, despite officials saying many of the school's practices will remain in place.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the Dubuque Community School Board voted in January not to renew Prescott Elementary School's status as a charter school. Officials said they believed the school didn't see significant improvement in student achievement during its 12 years as a charter.

Principal Vicki Sullivan says the school will keep its expeditionary-learning instructional design and continue having students spend two years with the same teacher.

She says the school will have regular enrollment boundaries next school year, instead of being open to all students.

Sullivan says about 15 students have decided to leave Prescott and attend their home schools.

