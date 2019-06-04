Drivers of tractor-trailer, school bus die in highway wreck

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators say a fatal and fiery Connecticut highway crash was caused by a tractor-trailer slamming into the back of a school bus stopped in the center lane.

State police Tuesday released details of the wreck on Interstate 84 in East Hartford and the names of the two people who died.

Troopers say 52-year-old Norman Bliss, of Etters, Pennsylvania, was driving the rig on Monday morning when he couldn't stop in time for stopped traffic. Police say his truck hit the school bus, which then struck a second tractor-trailer that hit a third truck. Bliss's truck caught fire and it spread to the other vehicles.

Bliss and the school bus driver, 67-year-old Verlean Douglas, of South Windsor, Connecticut, were killed. The other drivers were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.