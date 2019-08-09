Doubts about evolution haunt Florida Board of Ed chair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Old comments questioning the study of evolution in schools are coming back to haunt the chair of Florida's Board of Education.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Andy Tuck made comments to news publications in 2008 and 2014 about his doubts in the study of evolution.

Tuck told the newspaper Highlands Today that he strongly opposed any study of evolution as fact in schools. Years later, he reiterated those objections to a blogger from Florida Citizens for Science.

Asked about the criticism by the Times, Tuck did not say whether his views had changed over the past 11 years. He says students need to learn how to sort through information so they can arrive at sound conclusions.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.