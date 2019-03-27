Dixon man found unfit for trial in school shooting case

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of opening fire at a northern Illinois high school has been found unfit to stand trial.

Sauk Valley Media reported Tuesday that Matthew A. Milby Jr. of Dixon was re-evaluated after he was hospitalized for an eating disorder. The order was filed Friday following months of Milby refusing to eat or take medical treatment while in jail. His attorney, Thomas D. Murray of Dixon, asked for Milby's fitness for trial to be reconsidered.

The Illinois Department of Human Services will determine where Milby will be treated. His fitness for trial will be re-evaluated about every three months.

Milby has pleaded not guilty . He is accused of taking a semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School on May 16 during graduation practice and opening fire. A school resource officer shot Milby. No one else was injured.

___

Information from: Sauk Valley Media, http://www.saukvalley.com