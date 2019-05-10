District investigates California teachers in photo of noose

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has placed four teachers on administrative leave after a photo surfaced showing the group smiling as one held a small noose in a classroom.

Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said in a statement this week that he is appalled and has also placed the principal of Summerwind Elementary School on leave pending an investigation.

KABC-TV reports there is also a photo of the noose pinned to a wall.

KABC says the district is investigating the intentions of the teachers.

Two African American women told the station they were pulling their children out of the school.

The district did not identify the teachers.

The school's website lists the principal as Linda Brandts. A telephone listing for her could not be located Friday.